Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
News

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

by Ben McKay
23rd Mar 2020 11:41 AM

 

New Zealand is moving to a near-complete societal lockdown within 48 hours as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern aims to seize on a "window of opportunity" to contain COVID-19.

"Now is the time to put our plans into action," she said.

"We need to act now, or risk the virus taking hold as it has elsewhere.

"We currently have 102 cases, but so did Italy once."

Schools will close, as will non-essential businesses, with all Kiwis asked to enter self-isolation.

Earlier on Monday, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced 36 new confirmed cases, including two community transmissions, taking the overall number of positive tests to 102.

Originally published as NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks jacinda ardern lockdowns

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharing memories of midwife’s rare birth

        premium_icon Sharing memories of midwife’s rare birth

        News Her new mentor had been present for her remarkable birth

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

        Health but by-elections and council elections will still go ahead

        What will be closed and open on the Fraser Coast today

        premium_icon What will be closed and open on the Fraser Coast today

        News Here is who is open and who is closed on the Fraser Coast

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days