OBESITY CRISIS: More than half of us are fat on Fraser Coast

DISADVANTAGED: Communities with the highest rates of obesity also have much higher rates of smoking, inactivity and chronic illness and are largely low-socioeconomic communities

DISADVANTAGED: Communities with the highest rates of obesity also have much higher rates of smoking, inactivity and chronic illness and are largely low-socioeconomic communities Monkey Business Images

THE scales are tipping in the wrong direction on the Fraser Coast, with a study showing 67.8 per cent of adults in the region are overweight or obese.

That equates to 55,100 adults in the region.

Among the region's children the numbers were also concerning, with almost a quarter overweight or obese.

Today is National Obesity Day and former Hervey Bay woman Annette Mayfield knows all too well the struggle to shed the kilos.

In 2012, she shared her weight loss journey with the Chronicle, telling of how she lost 75kg learning about good nutrition with the help of Weight Watchers.

But the story of what happened to her next was never told.

Ms Mayfield had health problems in the years that followed and slowly the weight crept back on.

She ended up having gastric bypass surgery and has again shed a lot of weight, going from 160kg at her largest to 90kg.

Now living in Brisbane, Ms Mayfield said she had found it harder to access resources to help her lose weight after she moved to the city.

Ironically, the state capital had the lowest percentage of adults who were overweight or obese.

Rosemary Calder from the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University said it was in the most disadvantaged communities that action was urgently needed.

"We have spent too long as a nation expecting individuals to be able to change their behaviour to reduce their weight," Professor Calder said.

"However, the evidence is very clear that this has little chance of success without a very strong focus on the environmental factors in the places where we live that contribute to poor nutrition and inactivity."

She said places with the highest rates of obesity also have much higher rates of smoking, inactivity and chronic illness and are largely low socioeconomic communities.

The statistics highlighted the impact of poverty on health.

"Local governments are critical to local planning and to creation of healthy and active spaces for their residents, but their ability is often dependent on state government policies and hampered by lack of funding and regulatory power," she said.