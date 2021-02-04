Menu
The man did not know of an obscure rule specific to Fraser Island. Photo Lachie Millard
Obscure law gets tourist in trouble on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
4th Feb 2021 12:30 PM
Tragedies on Fraser Island have led to an obscure rule change that caught out one visitor.

Sean Oliver Richardson appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court via phone call after he received a fine and three demerit points for securing a foam surfboard to the roof of his hire car.

He was contesting the severity of the punishment, telling the court at no stage had he been informed that it was illegal to secure anything to the roof of a hire vehicle while on the island.

It is not illegal to secure items to the roof of a privately-owned vehicle.

The court heard the rules for the island came into effect after a series of crashes that had claimed the lives of visitors driving on the island.

Richardson said he felt he hadn’t had the chance to obey the law since he’d never been informed he wasn’t allowed to carry anything on the roof specifically on Fraser Island.

There had been nothing in the terms and conditions in the papers he had signed to hire the vehicle, or in the 30 minute instruction vehicle he had watched.

He was told by the hiring company that signs were up indicating that nothing was allowed on the roof of the vehicles in their Hervey Bay office, but he had hired from their Fraser Island office.

Richardson said he felt like he had “zero chance” to obey the law.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said ignorance of the law was not a defence but he accepted Richardson had not deliberately broken the law.

The $400 fine was reduced to $100.

