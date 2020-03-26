Occupancy rate drop for Fraser Coast apartments

Bay Apartments has seen its occupancy rate diminish, with a significant loss to the business and apartment owners – Managing Director Mark Dindas outside The Bay Apartments. Photo: Cody Fox

THE Bay Apartments has seen its occupancy rate diminish, with a significant loss to the business and apartment owners.

Owner of the management rights Mark Dindas said the business was still operational as it had some essential service providers staying at the apartments.

“However, the holiday-makers may disappear if more stringent travel restrictions are imposed,” he said.

While the business was hurting from the government regulations, he also saw the necessity of the lockdown to help stop the coronavirus from spreading.

“At this stage we are not encouraging people to travel as we believe the whole community has a responsibility to do their utmost in helping contain the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Mr Dindas was determined to ensure the apartments kept going despite the occupancy downturn.

“Some of our guests have already rebooked for further down the track, for which we are grateful and we are implementing a digital registrations procedure,” he said.