OCEAN FESTIVAL: Region in for seafood delight

The second annual Hervey Bay Ocean Festival has been officially launched.

FRASER Coast residents will be treated to delicious treats on offer at the region's premiere seafood festival, and there will be tonnes of seafood to go around.

The Hervey Bay Ocean Festival was officially launched outside Aquavue yesterday, with the program to start next week with a lecture from conservationist Professor Tim Flannery on August 11.

A Butchulla smoking ceremony will be performed for the first time as part of the Blessing of the Fleet on August 12.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing manager Bradley Nardi said the event will allow people to connect with the Fraser Coast.

"It acts as a powerful drawcard to the region and sends a powerful message to people,” Mr Nardi said.

"We're looking forward to all these events.”