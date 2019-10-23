Ocean view scores best sale price in Coast region

183 Esplanade Point Vernon sold for $620,000 to become the highest reported sale in the Fraser Coast last week.

A RENOVATED 1960s beachfront home scored the highest reported sale price in the Fraser Coast real estate market last week.

The Point Vernon property at 183 Esplanade sold for $620,000, beating its last sale price of $535,000 in December 2010.

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom house on the 1022sq m block has Fraser Island timber floors, reverse cycle airconditioning and ocean views.

The land, which was valued in June 2018 for $440,000, also has a shed.

There are more houses currently on the market in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket than any other, with 531 houses and 48 units.

Meanwhile, 20 houses and three units are listed for more than $1 million.

The middle-of-the-pack sales price for the region was $335,000, which gave one homeowner the title to 21 Hibiscus St in Urangan.

A bargain hunter bought 5 Wilkin St, River Heads for $68,000.

TOP 10 REPORTED SALES ON THE FRASER COAST LAST WEEK:

1. 183 Esplanade, Point Vernon $620,000

2. 779 River Rd, Tinana South $550,000

3.113 Harris Rd, Yerra $470,000

4. 37 Pembridge Cct, Urraween $440,000

5. 7 Horizon, Ct Nikenbah $425,000

6. 13 Archer Dr, Point Vernon $409,000

7. 2 Niclintel Pl, Oakhurst $365,000

8. 17 Arlington Ct, Kawungan $362,500

9. 3 Waugh St, Urangan $355,000

10. 5 Waugh St, Urangan $350,000

*This list is based on last week's confirmed sales using the combination of transactions reported from local real estate agents to Corelogic and settled sale data provided by the Department of Natural Resources.