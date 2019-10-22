Roar recruit ready for crowd support

O’Donovan can’t wait to get back after the bye. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Peled

ROY O'Donovan is accustomed to being jeered at Suncorp Stadium so he's thrilled by the prospect of some love from Brisbane Roar fans on Friday night.

The 34-year-old Irish striker will be the focal point of the Roar's attack when Brisbane host Melbourne Victory.

O'Donovan has a good record playing against the Roar at Suncorp Stadium, having scored three times in five A-League appearances at the Milton venue during stints with Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets.

"To be on the right side of the Brisbane Roar faithful for a change, that'll be nice," said the new Brisbane vice-captain and off-season recruit in anticipation of again finding the back of the net.

"I've been here a couple of times, especially in my first season with the Mariners, where you don't get a touch of the ball for 70 minutes, so with the humid conditions, the big pitch starts to feel a lot bigger by the 90th minute.

"It would nice to hopefully be on the right side of that in orange this time around."

Having scored in his Roar A-League debut in Brisbane's 1-1 first-round away draw with Perth Glory, O'Donovan is itching to get back out on the park after his side's weekend bye.

"It's not ideal but that's just the way the format is at the moment," he said.

"But it gives us a chance to reset and get ready for the Victory at home in front of our own fans.

"We need to start a little bit better than we did down in Perth. but after that I thought our ball possession was really good.

"We tried to create chances, (and) Perth Glory, one of the best teams in the competition, had to defend very deep in the game, which is a real plus for us moving forward."

The Victory are yet to win in two A-League matches under new coach Marco Kurz, but O'Donovan is loath to write them off.

"They have a new manager, they've changed style, they've got some new players, but they're one of the biggest clubs in Australia for a reason." O'Donovan said.

"They're always going to be a tough task for any team. It'll be no different this weekend."