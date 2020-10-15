OFF AND RACING: Record amount raised for annual Dunga

Amy and Garry D'Amico are the team Cameron's Way.

WILD costumes, crazy cars and loud horns.

Anyone watching the Dunga Derby teams drive out today wouldn’t have seen a hint of the extra challenges that went into the race this year before it even started.

Despite the obvious challenges of running a fundraiser during COVID-19 this year Dunga Derby raised more money than every before.

With a total exceeding $260,000 there was also a record 55 cars on the starting line.

With a record number of cars ready to embark on the four days of cross country racing, the announcement was made that the group broke the record for highest amount of money ever raised by the event.

Travis Buchanan, Lincoln Hahn and Robert Garlands are ready for their sixth race as the team Tu-Blu.

The Dunga Derby is the major fundraising event to support the Rally for A Cause Charity which helps local Fraser Coast families with life-limiting medical conditions and in need of financial and/or practical assistance.

Among the teams were parents Amy and Garry D’Amico who were once Dunga Derby recipients.

The couple said the Dunga Derby provided them with much-needed funds to help with their son who has cerebral palsy.

“When we heard about it we couldn’t believe there was a community group looking to help families in need,” she said.

“We just felt it was time for us to give back.”

Mrs D’Amico said the family had struggled to get funding for a hoist until Rally for A Cause came to the rescue.

“It made me cry that much it wasn’t funny because trying to get stuff is expensive and hard to do,” she said.