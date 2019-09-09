Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
The officer was allegedly caught with a small amount of cocaine. Picture: iStock
Crime

Off-duty cop allegedly busted with cocaine at The Star

by Mark Morri
9th Sep 2019 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NSW Police sniffer dog caught an off-duty officer allegedly in possession of cocaine at The Star casino on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old senior constable, who works in the Child Abuse Squad, was arrested about 9.30pm after being stopped by one of the dogs and was allegedly in possession of a small amount of cocaine.

The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.
The drugs were allegedly detected by a police sniffer dog.

He was suspended from duty immediately and an investigation into his future with the force will be conducted by the professional Standards Unit.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice to appear on drug possession charges.

MORE NEWS:

Double tragedy: Couple did when motorbike hits pole

Map forecasts Sydney's Metro future

Hungry Jack billionaire caught up in $11m property dispute

More Stories

drugs off-duty cop police corruption sniffer dogs the star

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    Ominous warning: ‘This is the new normal’

    Ominous warning: ‘This is the new normal’

    News Queensland facing its most catastrophic bushfire season

    Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    premium_icon Mayor's amendment to ban common weed killer shot down

    Environment The war on the use of the common weed killer continues

    'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    premium_icon 'She's always smiling': Teen speedway star on mend

    News Ashleigh is on the mend in Brisbane after brain surgery