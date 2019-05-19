Menu
FINE: A woman was given a ticket after doing a burnout outside a cop's house.
Crime

Off-duty cop catches woman doing burnout outside his home

Elyse Wurm
18th May 2019 5:22 PM | Updated: 19th May 2019 8:29 AM

KILLARNEY Police Senior Constable Nathan Thomson was hanging out in his backyard when he heard the loud screeching of tyres.

When he rushed out to investigate, despite it being his day off, he discovered a woman had done a burnout right outside his home.

Sen-Constable Thomson said when he reached the front of his house, he noticed the car had pulled up.

"She was lost looking for the Cunningham Highway, she'd stopped on the side of the road and I spoke with her there," he said.

The 40-year-old woman was given a $417 fine for driving a vehicle in a way that makes unnecessary noise or smoke.

She was also given two demerit points and her registration plates were confiscated for 90 days.

