Off-leash dog areas across the Fraser Coast will remain open but the council has asked residents to follow social distancing rules and practice good hygiene.
News

Off-leash areas remain open but council urges caution

Blake Antrobus
7th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
DOG off-leash dog areas across the Fraser Coast will remain open but the council has urged residents to be cautious about the coronavirus.

The announcement follows the mass closure of parks, playgrounds and council facilities across the region in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While off-leash areas will remain open, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said people needed to follow social distancing rules and practice good hygiene.

“When using dog off-leash areas, we remind everyone to respect other users, control their dogs, ensure all gates in fenced areas are closed, to clean up after your dog and to ensure dogs are put back on a leash when leaving,” Cr Seymour said.

“We know that pets can help improve mental health and wellbeing, which is particularly important in these difficult and challenging times.

“Dogs need their exercise just like we do.”

Cr Seymour said the Federal Government’s existing rule on non-essential travel – staying home unless going out for exercise or shopping – was still in effect.

coronavirus dog off-leash areas dog walking fraser coast regional council hervey bay maryborough pets queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

