ROLLING COVERAGE: Chris Loft leaves court

UPDATE 9.30AM: MAYOR Chris Loft has left court less than an hour after he arrived.

He greeted the media pack but would not be drawn on any details surrounding his case.

Instead, he repeatedly said "good morning" as he entered and exited the courthouse.

His lawyer, Angelo Vernados, told reporters his client would fight the charges and was "not afraid of the truth".

UPDATE 9.20AM: MAYOR Chris Loft has appeared in court before a packed gallery.

When it was time to front the bar table with his lawyer, Cr Loft's charges - two counts of misconduct in a public office, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking - were mentioned briefly and adjourned for committal mention in March.

He is expected to address the media outside shortly.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft arrives at Hervey Bay courthouse. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 8.55AM: Fraser Coast Regional Council Mayor Chris Loft has arrived at Hervey Bay Court.

He is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking.

He fronted the Hervey Bay Court on Queens Rd just before 8.30am flanked by supporters.

Councillor Denis Chapman and council CEO Ken Diehm are also present for the proceedings.

EARLIER: CHARGES against Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft will be before the court for the first time on Thursday.

The court date coincides with the embattled mayor's birthday.

Cr Loft is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking.

The charges stem from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation last year.

Cr Loft has always maintained he will fight the charges.

Queensland's former Local Government Minister Mark Furner last year warned Cr Loft could be suspended until the outcome of his court case unless he could show cause why that should not happen.

His successor, Stirling Hinchcliffe however has so far failed to say whether he will enforce the suspension.