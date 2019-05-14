Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baby Charles Arthur Sherwood was delivered in a car by his dad and an off-duty police officer.
Baby Charles Arthur Sherwood was delivered in a car by his dad and an off-duty police officer.
Parenting

Baby in a rush delivered roadside

by Tamsin Rose
14th May 2019 8:13 AM

An off-duty police officer has helped frantic parents deliver their first baby into the world on the side of a busy Melbourne road on Saturday.

Kyle Sherwood pulled over on Yan Yean Rd in Doreen before 5.30pm and heavily pregnant Melissa Sherwood began to give birth in the back seat of their car.

Whittlesea First Constable Alana Olivieri was on her way to work when she spied the car and stopped to see if anyone needed help.

"After discovering a frantic husband and expectant mum in the back seat in the final stages of labour, it quickly became apparent they needed some assistance," a police spokeswoman said.

She quickly made a call to triple-zero and helped the couple with the birth.

With the officer's assistance, a healthy baby boy along Charles Arthur Sherwood was delivered.

The Sherwoods were delighted and grateful.

Baby Charles is now at home with his proud parents.

tamsin.rose@news.com.au

@tamsinroses

More Stories

baby deliver birth roadside delivery

Top Stories

    BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    premium_icon BRING THEM HOME: Family distraught after beloved dogs stolen

    News A family's desperate search continues for their two beloved pets, stolen from outside their home

    Naked driver high on meth causes huge Gympie train delays

    premium_icon Naked driver high on meth causes huge Gympie train delays

    News The man disrupted passenger and freight traffic north-south line

    REPORT: $31 million wage loss forecast for Hinkler, Wide Bay

    premium_icon REPORT: $31 million wage loss forecast for Hinkler, Wide Bay

    News The figures paint bad news for the region's weekend workers

    Mooney and Bundy trainers shine on historic day

    premium_icon Mooney and Bundy trainers shine on historic day

    Sport First meet done and dusted by Bundy Greyhound Club