Offender climbs tree to break into apartment

AN offender managed to climb up a tree to get to a top apartment of a high level unit complex.

Once they reached the apartment, access was easy because the door was unlocked, police confirmed.

Acting Sergeant John Donaldson said the offender opened a glass door to the unit and stole electrical items including a PS4 with games.

Act Sgt Donaldson said keys were also stolen from inside the apartment.

"The offender tried to get into a garage using the keys but were unsuccessful," Act Sgt Donaldson said.

The apartment on James St in Urangan was broken into some time between 8pm Tuesday and 4pm Wednesday.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.