Offender cornered up mango tree after Bay manhunt

Blake Antrobus

A MANHUNT in a Hervey Bay street ended in the alleged offender being cornered in a mango tree by police.

Officers were called to the scene of a crash on Moonlight Ave about 12.30pm yesterday, where a man allegedly left the wreck in someone's front yard and fled.

Blake Antrobus

He allegedly jumped several fences and ran through multiple backyards to evade police.The police dog squad and several other units scoured the area between Moonlight Ave and Sunset Cres looking for the man.

He was found hiding in a mango tree in a Moonlight Ave address about 1.20pm.

The man was arrested shortly thereafter.

Blake Antrobus

It was a shock for resident Rob Lane, who was present when police found the man hiding in his mango tree.

Mr Lane said it had been a quiet day until he heard the police dog go through his yard.

"All I saw was about six officers and a dog come through my yard, before the dog started sniffing up the mango tree," Mr Lane said.

"He (the offender) took a while to get down."

Another resident said she heard a loud bang while she was watching television in her front room.

When she walked outside, she saw the wreck of the car in her yard.

Charges were expected to be laid.