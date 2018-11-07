Offender: 'I just love breasts, they really fascinate me'

"I JUST love breasts, they really fascinate me."

Those words came out of a 77-year-old retiree's mouth as he touched a woman's chest without her permission.

Maxwell John Henderson also commented that her breasts were "definitely big enough" while looking down her top referencing to the fact she was breastfeeding, a court has heard.

The former turner and fitter was charged with sexual assault over his behaviour on May 12, which occurred in a paddock.

He also told the victim "it's all right, no one can see us" as the woman looked around for help after she was grabbed.

Henderson pleaded guilty to the serious offence in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

But defence lawyer Hamish Isles said the court appearance was just the finishing touch on Henderson's punishment, as he had already been disciplined enough by his wife.

Mr Isles brought the behaviour down to be a "regrettable lapse of judgment" by the first-time offender.

The carer, who looks after his wife, was spared from serving actual time behind bars.

Henderson was sentenced to six months in jail, wholly suspended for an operation period of two years.