Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police Service.
Queensland Police Service.
Crime

Offender ‘steals’ kayak and escapes security on foot

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BCF ROCKHAMPTON was broken into last night, with the offender allegedly running away from the store with a kayak.

Just before 10pm, police were called to reports of a break and enter at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre store.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the offender, a woman, was startled when confronted by security, but managed to get away with the kayak on foot.

It is believed a cordon was set up in the Glenmore area, with the dog squad called to attend.

No one has been caught in relation to the incident, investigations are ongoing.

bcf rockhampton break and enter queensland police service stealing tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News Our highways and railway lines hold the key to bringing business into regional cities in the lead-up to and during the Olympics.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: Year's last council meeting in Maryborough

        Council News Rolling coverage of the FCRC meeting in Maryborough

        HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Young woman charged with arson

        Breaking The charred remains of a Maryborough home are under police guard

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics