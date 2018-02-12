Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

LEGISLATION CHANGE: Offenders aged 17 no longer considered adults

Annie Perets
by

OFFENDERS aged 17 - who were previously regarded as adults - will now be dealt with in the youth justice system.

This means media, including The Fraser Coast Chronicle, will no longer be able to name 17 year olds accused and convicted of crimes.

The Queensland Parliament passed The Youth Justice and Other Legislation (Inclusion of 17-year-old Persons) Amendment Act in 2016 to amend the age that a person can be charged as an adult from 17 to 18 years of age.

The change also means that 17 year olds who have previously been named in media but have unresolved matters will no longer be able to be identified.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said the change is to help break the cycle of youth offending.

"We will do everything we can to turn them away from a life of crime and the harms and costs to the community that results," Ms Farmer said.

"We can't give up on them having a brighter future."

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Organisers push to make By The C annual event

Organisers push to make By The C annual event

THE raging success of Saturday's By The C concert has proven Hervey Bay has what it takes to host large-scale music festivals,

Thundercats happy to be underdogs

FOCUS: Wide Bay Thundercats coach Tracy Riley at Maryborough netball courts.

"They look fitter, stronger, faster - they look like they belong.”

What you can expect to see Samsung launch in 2018

Head of Samsung audio Lab in California Allan Devantier with the new mid-rang soundbar the N650.

WRAP up of what's to come from tech giant in 2018.

Man, 41, hit on head with a brick

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after an accident on Brisbane's southside.

The incident happened in the middle of the night.

Local Partners