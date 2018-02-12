LEGISLATION CHANGE: Offenders aged 17 no longer considered adults

OFFENDERS aged 17 - who were previously regarded as adults - will now be dealt with in the youth justice system.

This means media, including The Fraser Coast Chronicle, will no longer be able to name 17 year olds accused and convicted of crimes.

The Queensland Parliament passed The Youth Justice and Other Legislation (Inclusion of 17-year-old Persons) Amendment Act in 2016 to amend the age that a person can be charged as an adult from 17 to 18 years of age.

The change also means that 17 year olds who have previously been named in media but have unresolved matters will no longer be able to be identified.

Minister for Child Safety, Youth and Women Di Farmer said the change is to help break the cycle of youth offending.

"We will do everything we can to turn them away from a life of crime and the harms and costs to the community that results," Ms Farmer said.

"We can't give up on them having a brighter future."