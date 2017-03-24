Offenders bring pram of kids to Coles, steal groceries

TWO offenders decided they would take a pram with children to Coles and steal about $320 worth of groceries, but they didn't get far.

Police said the woman and man had a pram and two small children with them and allegedly walked out with a trolley of groceries without paying.

Staff at the Pialba Coles kept an eye on the offenders before calling police about 11am on Thursday.

Officers arrested the pair at Coles.

The male offender is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday March 24 and the woman at a later date.

