Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Offenders caught stealing from JM Kelly building

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 2:25 PM | Updated: 23rd Feb 2020 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in custody after they fled the scene of a theft at the abandoned JM Kelly's Park Avenue site in North Rockhampton.

Police will allege a 28 year-old male and 42 year-old male, both from Mount Morgan, entered the property around 9am on Saturday morning.

It is believed the pair cut some copper piping from the building and removed further unknown items from a pallet.

They then fled the scene and were later captured by police.

They are both expected to face court next month.

The building has been somewhat abandoned since it was announced in October 2018 the JM Kelly group was going into voluntary admission, putting at least 230 jobs into limbo.

Assets and equipment at the site were sold off in a liquidation auction in February 2019.

copper theft copper wire editors picks jm kelly collapse jm kelly liquidation thefts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        premium_icon Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

        News Decorated airman believes false military credentials undermined real vets’ sacrifices

        Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        premium_icon Mega M’boro wind farm one step closer to reality

        News The state government has granted development approval for Forest Wind

        ‘Lying about military service an insult to real heroes’

        premium_icon ‘Lying about military service an insult to real heroes’

        News More than a dozen veterans wore their service decorations inside the public gallery...

        M’boro doctor crisis looms as red tape takes toll

        premium_icon M’boro doctor crisis looms as red tape takes toll

        News ‘It’s extremely convoluted. It is bureaucracy gone mad’