JAYDEN Joseph Offer will be off the road for the next few months after being caught drink driving.

Offer, 20, returned a reading of 0.98 when he was pulled over by police on August 25 at 9.50pm.

The concreter from Rockbank, Victoria was on his provisional licence at the time.

Pleading guilty over the phone in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning, Offer was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.