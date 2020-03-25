OFFICE CLOSED: Bay school’s move to stop virus spread

Hervey Bay State High School has taken steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hervey Bay State High School has taken steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

AS THE Prime Minister declares schools “still safe” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, one Bay school has taken steps to curb the spread.

Hervey Bay State High School principal Julie Learoyd announced the school’s administration building would close from tomorrow.

“We take this measure to ensure your safety,” Ms Learoyd said.

“Office staff will be available to take your inquires via email or phone.

“All correspondence needs to be redirected to these forms of communication.”

The school also ceased early start classes for Year 11 and 12 students from yesterday morning.

“This measure has been taken so form classes can be delivered and messages distributed to all students,” Ms Learoyd said.

She said while the school remained open, it was each parent’s choice whether to keep their child at home.

Resources have been provided for parents and students online through the school’s Learning Place.

“While face-to-face teaching continues, my teachers will not be able to assist with distance education – that is providing individual lessons for students remaining home,” Ms Learoyd said.

“We have been preparing and are ready to go online to move to this form of teaching should schools close in the future.

“But at this time we are open and delivering teaching and learning in our classrooms.”

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said his school was similarly equipped to provide online learning.

“Our One Note online platform is now up and running for all classes and is matching our face-to-face classes,” Mr Done said.