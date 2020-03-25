Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay State High School has taken steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Hervey Bay State High School has taken steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.
News

OFFICE CLOSED: Bay school’s move to stop virus spread

Christian Berechree
Christian Berechree
25th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE Prime Minister declares schools “still safe” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, one Bay school has taken steps to curb the spread.

Hervey Bay State High School principal Julie Learoyd announced the school’s administration building would close from tomorrow.

“We take this measure to ensure your safety,” Ms Learoyd said.

“Office staff will be available to take your inquires via email or phone.

“All correspondence needs to be redirected to these forms of communication.”

The school also ceased early start classes for Year 11 and 12 students from yesterday morning.

“This measure has been taken so form classes can be delivered and messages distributed to all students,” Ms Learoyd said.

She said while the school remained open, it was each parent’s choice whether to keep their child at home.

Resources have been provided for parents and students online through the school’s Learning Place.

“While face-to-face teaching continues, my teachers will not be able to assist with distance education – that is providing individual lessons for students remaining home,” Ms Learoyd said.

“We have been preparing and are ready to go online to move to this form of teaching should schools close in the future.

“But at this time we are open and delivering teaching and learning in our classrooms.”

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said his school was similarly equipped to provide online learning.

“Our One Note online platform is now up and running for all classes and is matching our face-to-face classes,” Mr Done said.

coronavirus fceducation fcschools
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Scomo's hilarious virus gaffe

    Scomo's hilarious virus gaffe
    • 25th Mar 2020 10:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses brace for worst Easter in decades

        premium_icon Businesses brace for worst Easter in decades

        News Hervey Bay business are doing what it takes to stay in business but a devastating Easter period is looming.

        Ex-holiday homes hit rental market as tourism takes a hit

        premium_icon Ex-holiday homes hit rental market as tourism takes a hit

        News As of Friday, 154 rental properties were listed

        Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        premium_icon Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        News Tres Salsa Mexican Cantina fights on through the non-essential services...

        ‘It was ours to win’: Second MKR title eludes Dan and Steph

        premium_icon ‘It was ours to win’: Second MKR title eludes Dan and Steph

        News Hervey Bay couple on their second tilt at the reality show’s crown.