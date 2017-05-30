Officer's death sends grief through wider community

PROTECT AND SERVE: The death of a police officer is felt through the wider community.

FOR any police officer, the death of a cop in the line of duty is the death of one of their own.

The fatal shooting of Senior Constable Brett Forte, an officer with the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad, on Monday has been felt deep within the policing and wider community.

Snr Const Forte was shot after trying to pull over a driver now known to be career criminal Rick Maddison. Maddison was shot dead on Tuesday after holing up at a property near Gatton, engaging police in an overnight stand-off before emerging from his bolthole and opening fire.

Hervey Bay police station acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Kev Thomson said the loss of an officer hit hard, whether it was someone personally known or not.

"The loss of a police officer in the line of duty at any time is very sad,” Snr Sgt Thomson said.

"It affects the police service as a whole; it affects the community.

"Our thoughts are with his family first of all, with his colleagues, and our thoughts are also with those officers currently at the scene (of the siege which followed the shooting).”

Snr Sgt Thomson said police officers knew the risks of their profession, however still took it on to protect others in the community.

For Fraser Coast residents who want to pay their respects to Snr Const Forte, and also support the families of all officers who have died in the line of duty, police remembrance ribbons are currently available at the counters of Fraser Coast police stations. The donations support Police Legacy, an organisation which supports families of police officers whose lives have been lost in the line of duty.