Officers find 61 marijuana plants and other drugs at house

Annie Perets
by

A MAN who was growing marijuana plants and storing drugs at his Wide Bay home spent almost three months in jail.

Tony Sendon, 35, of Childers, pleaded guilty to eight charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

The charges were made-up of drug-related and weapon offences.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said police officers searched his home on June 29.

They found 61 marijuana plants, 653g of dried marijuana, 0.1g of methylamphetamine, and two oxycodone tablets that Sendon did not have a prescription for.

The plants had a dried marijuana content of 149g.

Officers also found a crossbow and a semi-automated rifle at the property - both unlawfully kept.

He was sentenced to six-months imprisonment, given immediate parole.

Sendon made the court appearance after spending 91 days in pre-sentence custody.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
