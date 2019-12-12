Official name for NQ Stadium revealed

Townsville MP Scott Stewart along with MP Philip Thompson has viewed the installation of the final North Queensland Stadium roof trusses and announced an open day event for the Townsville public. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Townsville MP Scott Stewart along with MP Philip Thompson has viewed the installation of the final North Queensland Stadium roof trusses and announced an open day event for the Townsville public. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

TOWNSVILLE'S new $293.5 million sporting venue has officially been christened Queensland Country Bank Stadium, after an "exhaustive" six-month effort to secure a naming rights sponsor.

The price tag of the sponsorship is unlikely to ever be disclosed, but the money generated from the six-year partnership is expected to pay for the stadium's ongoing maintenance.

The naming rights deal comes in lock step with Queensland Country Credit Union's efforts to rebrand itself as Queensland Country Bank in order to regain relevance and expand further across the state.

QCB chair Bruno Cullen said the company, fresh from the acquisition of two other Queensland-based credit unions, recently decided to transition from a credit union to a mutual bank to gain a stronger foothold in the financial services industry.

"Those two mergers gave us an increase in assets of over $700 million and 25,000 new members. So throughout the state now we've got members everywhere," he said.

"Nothing much changes with regards to the operations, it's just that we can attract more people to our institution because they recognise what a bank is.

"The younger ones in particular these days don't necessarily recognise what a credit union is."

Born in Mt Isa in 1971 as Isa Mine Employees' Credit Union Limited, QCB is now headquartered in Townsville and has 28 branches across the state including one on Magnetic Island.

It also has two call centres in Townsville.

Stadiums Queensland chief executive Todd Harris said Queensland Country Bank was chosen after an "exhaustive" naming rights process, which included interest from local, national and international companies.

"A lot of thought was put into the partnership and how the partner did fit with the community and the purpose of this venue," he said.

"We want to work very closely with them to strengthen the relationship we have to ensure that their brand becomes known not only throughout Queensland, throughout this country, and also throughout the world when we bring some of those big acts into this venue."

Townsville MP Scott Stewart said it was fitting that a high-profile business like QCB had "put their name to the jewel in our stadium's crown".

Mr Stewart also revealed an announcement was imminent on which international side the Kangaroos would play during the rugby league test match at QCB Stadium next year.