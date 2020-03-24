Officials keep voting process clean on local election day

Where available, hand sanitiser will be provided for voters and polling officials at early voting centres and polling booths.

WHILE the age old tradition of grabbing a sausage while deciding who to vote for won’t be going ahead this year due to COVID-19 fears, Fraser Coast residents can still head to polling booths to cast their vote.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) has carefully considered the impact of COVID-19 on the conduct of the 2020 local government elections.

After taking advice from Queensland Health, the ECQ has determined that, based on current advice available, the elections should proceed on Saturday, March 28.

But voters should take the following extra precautions.

What personal hygiene measures will be in place?

Queensland Health’s personal hygiene guidelines are to be followed by all people at polling booths including voters and polling officials. Copies of these guidelines will be distributed to and available at early voting centres and polling booths.

Additional cleaning of polling booth areas will be undertaken to ensure that hard surfaces are regularly disinfected.

All people in polling booths should follow social distancing guidelines including maintaining distances of 1.5 metres where possible and avoiding handshakes. The ECQ has written to candidates encouraging them to support these measures while handing out how-to-vote cards and other election materials.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them to vote, although pencils will still be available to all voters.

How will the numbers and proximity of people be managed during voting?

Early voting will be open until Friday, March 27. Voters are encouraged to vote during the early voting period at a time convenient to them, where possible outside of peak periods. •Voters should note that numbers are usually higher at lunch time or the end of the day.

Polling officials will be monitoring the number of people in attendance at polling booths to make sure there are fewer than 100 people present at any one time. This has been revised down from 500 following the decision of the National Cabinet.

Additional measures such as queue control will be put in place where voters will need to wait to enter booths.

Vote issuing tables and polling screens will be positioned to maximise distance between all people in attendance, based on the space constraints of the polling booths.

ECQ will be employing additional staff to assist with managing queues and to help people cast their vote in the most efficient manner. This includes ensuring that high risk members of the public, such as elderly people, receive additional assistance.

Please note this advice was current at the time of print on Monday, March 23 and is subject to change.