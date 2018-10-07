Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOATING BONANZA: The roar of the superboats will be heard once again in Hervey Bay this month when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships from October 27 to 28.
BOATING BONANZA: The roar of the superboats will be heard once again in Hervey Bay this month when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships from October 27 to 28. Contributed
News

Offshore Superboats ready to roar into Hervey Bay

Blake Antrobus
by
7th Oct 2018 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GET ready for another weekend of high-adrenaline action when the superboats roar onto Hervey Bay's shores.

The final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships will be held from October 27-28.

Our Events Fraser Coast treasurer Paul Robins said there would be plenty of action for eager sport fans and spectators alike.

"It's an incredibly exciting event - these boats do well in excess of 90 miles an hour across our waters - that's about 145kmh,” Mr Robins said.

"I think one of the most exciting things is watching the choppers - there's a film chopper and there's also a wildlife spotting chopper - and watching them following the boats is almost as exciting as the races themselves.

"There's a massive buzz about it.”

This will be the seventh year the final round has been held in Hervey Bay.

Mr Robins said on both days of the event, people could watch the spectacle of the boats racing in front of Pialba, Scarness and Torquay and also see them being lifted in and out of the ocean by crane at the Urangan public boat ramp.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said it was great to see the boats coming back to the Fraser Coast and delivering an economic windfall for the community.

"When these guys come, they bring their friends and family and spend their money in our local restaurants and cafes,” Cr Everard said.

"Hopefully it will be ongoing.

"The number of people on the Esplanade is good to see.”

fccommunity fcsport hervey bay offshore superboat championships superboats
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Authorities probe suspected arson in Pt Vernon

    UPDATE: Authorities probe suspected arson in Pt Vernon

    News Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a fire in a Point Vernon street after it broke out about 10am

    Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

    Vehicles crash, hit power pole in Maryborough

    News Emergency Services are on the scene of the crash

    M'boro water main to be replaced for first time in 78 years

    M'boro water main to be replaced for first time in 78 years

    News About $650,000 has been committed to the project

    Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

    Army truck one of three vehicles in Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking QFES at scene of three-vehicle crash involving army truck

    Local Partners