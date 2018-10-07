Offshore Superboats ready to roar into Hervey Bay

BOATING BONANZA: The roar of the superboats will be heard once again in Hervey Bay this month when teams return for the final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships from October 27 to 28.

GET ready for another weekend of high-adrenaline action when the superboats roar onto Hervey Bay's shores.

The final round of the Offshore Superboat Championships will be held from October 27-28.

Our Events Fraser Coast treasurer Paul Robins said there would be plenty of action for eager sport fans and spectators alike.

"It's an incredibly exciting event - these boats do well in excess of 90 miles an hour across our waters - that's about 145kmh,” Mr Robins said.

"I think one of the most exciting things is watching the choppers - there's a film chopper and there's also a wildlife spotting chopper - and watching them following the boats is almost as exciting as the races themselves.

"There's a massive buzz about it.”

This will be the seventh year the final round has been held in Hervey Bay.

Mr Robins said on both days of the event, people could watch the spectacle of the boats racing in front of Pialba, Scarness and Torquay and also see them being lifted in and out of the ocean by crane at the Urangan public boat ramp.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said it was great to see the boats coming back to the Fraser Coast and delivering an economic windfall for the community.

"When these guys come, they bring their friends and family and spend their money in our local restaurants and cafes,” Cr Everard said.

"Hopefully it will be ongoing.

"The number of people on the Esplanade is good to see.”