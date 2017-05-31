Oh Boy! Knight to perform Buddy Holly classics

Get your toes tapping with a Buddy Holly Tribute Show, coming to the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, June 10.

KRIS Knight not only sounds like Buddy Holly but also bears a striking resemblance to the late star.

Guests can see for themselves when Knight performs his popular Buddy Holly Tribute Show at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, June 10.

The Australian Buddy Holly show is an exciting tribute to one of the pioneers of rock 'n' roll.

Knight, who has performed all over the world, will sing all of Buddy's great hits, including Rave On, Oh Boy, Peggy Sue, Maybe Baby, That'll Be the Day as well as his slower ballads including Everyday, Raining in my Heart and Heartbeat.

The show is said to be a dynamic portrayal of an authentic rock'n'roll legend. "Buddy" is backed by the Kricketts, a great four-piece band that not only provides great music but also supplies the fantastic harmonies that the Crickets were famous for.

This is a totally live show, with no backing tracks or drum machines.

This show is made for dancing - whether it is in the aisles or on a dance floor, audience members can't seem to stay in their seats and Buddy and the band encourage them all the way, with a musical journey that leads them through some forgotten classics and puts a live slant on some familiar favourites.

Tickets are on sale at the Hervey Bay RSL reception at $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm. The RSL is on Torquay Rd in Pialba.