Oh ship! The Tobruk is on it's side, is it normal?

The HMAS Tobruk leans to the starboard side as it sinks in the waters of Hervey Bay.

WHILE onlookers watched as the ex-HMAS Tobruk lowered into the ocean, looks of awe turned to looks of curiosity as the vessel took a different turn.

In a slightly unexpected turn of events, the vessel started turning on its side leaving many to wonder if the sinking had gone to plan.

Dive instructor and Tobruk advisory committee member Chris Williams said it may not have been part of the plan, but it wouldn't make the dive site any less fascinating.

"It's definitely still a divable wreck but it's going to change the orientation of it though," he said.

"If it did tip onto its starboard side, some of the holes won't be accessible but that just make for a different dive.

"A lot of divers enjoy that feeling because it makes it feel more like a real wreck because wrecks don't typically sink upright."

Mr Williams did, however, acknowledge the feelings of tourism operators may not be mutual.

"A negative could be that some of the areas may be lower than 18m making it harder for open divers," he said.