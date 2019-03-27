OH WHAT A FEELING: Meet the man who won a $97,500 Toyota

OH WHAT A FEELING: Bronte, Matilda and Max Wilksch jump for joy after collecting their brand new Toyota LandCruiser from Wide Bay Toyota. The Rally for a Cause Art Union was held to help the Chirio family - Janelle, Toni, Hudson and Mason - get a new modified and wheelchair friendly vehicle for the family.

OH WHAT A FEELING: Bronte, Matilda and Max Wilksch jump for joy after collecting their brand new Toyota LandCruiser from Wide Bay Toyota. The Rally for a Cause Art Union was held to help the Chirio family - Janelle, Toni, Hudson and Mason - get a new modified and wheelchair friendly vehicle for the family. Cody Fox

STUMBLING across the Rally for a Cause Art Union raffle online has changed the lives of South Australian residents Bronte Wilksch and his two children.

After separating from his partner last year, Mr Wilksch had to hand over the family car as part of the settlement and only had a ute with a bench seat for the three of them to squeeze into.

Needless to say, the 38-year-old electrician was in disbelief when Kerry Spencer from Rally for a Cause rang to say he had won a Toyota LandCruiser valued at $97,500 - simply by buying one of 2000 tickets worth $100 each.

The Hervey Bay-based charity ran the Art Union specifically to raise money to buy a wheelchair converted vehicle for the local Chirio family, who have two five-year-old disabled twin boys.

"It was probably a little bit by mistake that I came across it ... once I read the story about the family I was more than happy to buy the ticket," Mr Wilksch said.

"It was a work day and it was a little bit surreal.

"It was one of those things - you trust the person on the other end of the line, you believe them but the feeling is a really unbelievable feeling."

He said the win couldn't have come at a better time.

"My kids and myself were just getting around in the front of a ute and I'd only just use it to drop them at school and back again because we couldn't go too far ... two little bums on one seat probably wasn't a good idea.

"Obviously winning this car is an amazing family car, which we're going to keep. There is no way we are selling this car. It is the perfect family car for us."

The family flew from Adelaide to Sydney and then on to Hervey Bay on March 15, before being presented with the vehicle at Wide Bay Toyota by Rally for a Cause and the Chirio family.

"It was nice to meet the family and put a face to the people I read about ... I bought the ticket more based on the story than the prize but of course the prize is absolutely amazing.

"I brought my two kids with me to collect the car and it was a really great experience to meet everyone that was involved."

In a twist of fate, winning the vehicle also played a major part in Mr Wilksch seeing his terminally ill father one last time.

"I grew up in a little town in South Australia and we stopped in to see my family on Monday night.

"My dad was terminally ill with cancer and we were able to stop in on Tuesday and tell him we had the car and that we were back safely.

"Then unfortunately yesterday afternoon (last Wednesday) he passed away.

"It was fortunate that we got back when we did and he was able to experience the car as well.

"It was really rewarding to know that he was still alive when we got back with the car and he was over the moon about it ... otherwise I wouldn't have seen him the day before.

"It all feels like it was meant to have happened ... the car coming along when I had nothing to drive and obviously being able to see my dad the day before he passed away was very special."