Alistair Brightman
O'Keefe promises stability after being sworn into council

4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
ZANE O'Keefe has promised to bring stability in his new role after being sworn in as the Fraser Coast's new councillor.

The Urangan resident, who was declared Division 10's new councillor on Wednesday, said he had big shoes to fill representing Mayor George Seymour's former division.

He was sworn in at Hervey Bay's council chambers yesterday in front of a delegate of councillors and senior staff.

Cr O'Keefe told the Chronicle he would do his best to represent residents within the division and ensure stability within the role.

"This area is the jewel in the crown of Queensland, and it's worth fighting for,” Cr O'Keefe said.

"Stability was a constant theme on this campaign... I've tried not to get bogged down in the past, and just remained focussed on my job doing the best I can, meeting people and voicing their concerns.”

Cr O'Keefe claimed victory in the Division 10 by-election with 1969 votes - about 36.66 per cent of the total vote.

In congratulating Cr O'Keefe's victory, Cr Seymour said it was "bittersweet” seeing a new councillor take the role he held for more than six years.

"But what makes that job so amazing... to work for a prosperous, healthy, vibrant and active community is what makes Zane a perfect person to fill this role,” Cr Seymour said.

"Many men and women have been in this room, and in council chambers across the Fraser Coast... (and) have come to the role with high expectations, to do the best for their community, and be part of our history.

"Zane now joins that tradition of local government.”

