Veterans of the 101 Field Workshop in Ingleburn, New South Wales of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (from left) Mick Dilger, Gary Hodges, Peter Heit, Paul Jenkinson and Vince Voncina all served in the army together in 1975-76.
Community

Old diggers catch up at Poona dawn service

Boni Holmes
by
25th Apr 2018 3:55 PM

AS THE sun rose over Poona on Anzac Day a record number of people came to show their respect at the dawn service.

Poona Community Progress Association's Peter Heit said it was an excellent memorial.

"Our attendances have been increasing every year and we have a great crew who put on an amazing dawn service," he said.

"People enjoyed themselves - and stopped to remember.

"We had some of the 101 Field Workshop veterans of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in attendance.

"I actually was in the army with some of them so it was good to catch up."

 

WWII veteran Arthur Pannel assisted by retired warrant officer of Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Paul Jenkinson recited the Ode at the dawn service at Poona's Anzac Day commemoration.
Peter said one digger said he would definitely be back next year.

"Arthur Pannel from Tuan is 94 years old and recited the Ode at the service," he said.

"He also lead our small march to the memorial.

"Arthur fought in World War II in many European countries."

Everyone in attendance was welcome to enjoy a rum toddie and a gunfire brekkie after the service.

 

Ellen Wilson who laid a wreath at the Poona Memorial representing the Z Special Force is with Alan White of the Royal Australian Navy.
Paying their respect with a rum toddie were Larry Colclough and his son retired Royal Australian Navy captain John Colclough at the Poona Anzac Day service.
25 wreaths were laid at Poona's Anzac Day dawn service.
A record number of people attended the dawn service for Anzac Day at Poona.
Members of the Poona Community Progress Association and volunteers cook up a mean Gunfire Brekkie for those who attended the Anzac Day service.
Fraser Coast Chronicle

