Old diggers catch up at Poona dawn service
AS THE sun rose over Poona on Anzac Day a record number of people came to show their respect at the dawn service.
Poona Community Progress Association's Peter Heit said it was an excellent memorial.
"Our attendances have been increasing every year and we have a great crew who put on an amazing dawn service," he said.
"People enjoyed themselves - and stopped to remember.
"We had some of the 101 Field Workshop veterans of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in attendance.
"I actually was in the army with some of them so it was good to catch up."
Peter said one digger said he would definitely be back next year.
"Arthur Pannel from Tuan is 94 years old and recited the Ode at the service," he said.
"He also lead our small march to the memorial.
"Arthur fought in World War II in many European countries."
Everyone in attendance was welcome to enjoy a rum toddie and a gunfire brekkie after the service.