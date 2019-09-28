Old ice cream truck turns into home on wheels for traveller

BEST MATES: Garry Becus and his dog Bentley at the Doonvilla RV park in Maryborough, with his ice cream truck, which he converted into a motorhome.

FOR $150, Garry Becus purchased an old ice cream truck that would become his home on wheels.

He spent $35,000 and several years turning it into a comfortable vehicle in which to travel across Australia.

He has already travelled around the nation, clockwise.

Now the challenge is to do the trip anti-clockwise and see the country all over again.

While fitting his converted motorhome with a big bed and bathroom, a surround sound system and kitchen, after three years on the road Garry realised something was missing from his life.

Two years ago he bought a dog, Bentley, to be his travel companion.

"It's the best thing I've ever done," he said.

Bentley is Garry's shadow, keeping him company through all his adventures.

Staying at Maryborough Airport's RV park, the city has been a base for Garry while he explores the region.

He has spent time in Hervey Bay, going whale-watching.

While living in Eden he had a whale-watching business.

He has since sold it but enjoyed seeing how it was done in Hervey Bay.

Travelling full-time, he says he enjoys coming to Maryborough.

"There are good facilities here," Garry said.

"It's close to everything, there's good shopping centres."

Garry has a home on the Sunshine Coast that is currently being rented by his daughter.

He's heading back there soon so he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding.

Then it will be onto the next adventure.

One of his favourite experiences has been heading west into the outback and visiting the smaller townships.

"There are nice people out there," he said.

"They are so friendly, even though they are doing it tough and they've got nothing much more than you.