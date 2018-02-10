Old Mundubbera hospital turned mansion on market for $1.75m

GRAND QUEENSLANDER: The Burrum River property is situated on 232 acres.

GRAND QUEENSLANDER: The Burrum River property is situated on 232 acres. Contributed

THE former Mundubbera Hospital turned Victorian-style Burrum River mansion is on the market for $1.7 million.

It is one of the most expensive pieces of real estate for sale on the Fraser Coast.

Kristine Salisbury-Baker has owned the hospital turned mansion for 15 years now. When she first walked into the hospital she was about to buy in 2003, after it was shipped to Burrum River, it still had the exit signs and two hospital wings - one for women and one for men.

Eight years of renovations and hundreds of thousands of dollars later, the home which is at least 95 years old after opening as a hospital in 1923, has been transformed into a grand Queenslander.

SPACIOUS LIVING: One of the modern living areas in the luxurious home. Contributed

The house has 4.26m ceilings, glowing polished Fraser Island pine timber floors and vee jay walls with a restored picture rail.

During the recent renovation, materials were sourced from far and near, including items from the Historic Glebe House in Sydney.

The mansion features six bedrooms upstairs with French doors leading onto a verandah and three bathrooms, a main bedroom with ensuite, dressing room and nursery.

There are two bedrooms downstairs with a bathroom, second kitchen, multiple living areas, cyclone proof safe room and an outdoor in-ground pool.

The home is on 232 acres, has three dams and rainwater tanks.

STUNNING HOME: The former hospital has been turned into a stunning Victorian-style Queenslander. Contributed

Ms Salisbury-Baker said when they first bought the property in 2003 after moving up from the central coast of NSW, it was still very 'hospital like'.

All the original windows and doors from when the property was a hospital remain in tact.

Ms Salisbury-Baker said she did have plans to turn it into a Bed and Breakfast but has decided to move south to live in a smaller house and be closer to family.

OUTDOOR LIVING: It features an outdoor in-ground pool. Contributed

"It's a beautiful family home but it's just getting too big for me now," she said.

"We've created many memories and would sometimes have 20 people here for Christmas with all the kids and grandkids.

"People stop out the front to take photos of the house."

An American man offered Ms Salisbury-Baker 3.3 million for the property about five years ago before it was on the market, but the sale didn't proceed after the man suffered a heart attack.

The property is located at 1208 Burrum Heads Rd, Burrum River.