Old pontoon removed from Bay

THE old Urangan queuing pontoon has been removed following community feedback and a safety review.

Its removal is believed to create an easier and safer channel for boats manoeuvring near the two upgraded boat ramps.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the removal would address safety and navigational congestion issues.

"We recently installed two new floating walkways here and they are much more effective than the old infrastructure," Mr Bailey said.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"The old pontoon is used as a queuing facility for trailer boats but it has created congestion.

"The limited room for boaties to navigate their boats has lead to significant safety issues."

Mr Bailey said despite the old pontoon removal, Urangan had adequate public boat launching facilities for local boaties.

"We will still retain three pontoons in Urangan - the two new floating walkways plus the long-standing deep-draught pontoon to the north-east of the ramps," he said.

"Boats will still be able to berth on both side of the two new floating walkways."

TMR will look to relocate the old pontoon in the Fraser Coast area and has sought input from Fraser Coast Regional Council.