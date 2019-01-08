Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight.
A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight. Boni Holmes
Crime

Old Queenslander destroyed by a suspicious fire

Annie Perets
by
8th Jan 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OLD Queenslander near Maryborough was destroyed by fire overnight.

Police believe an arsonist is responsible for the destruction of the vacant home located on Massey Rd, Island Plantation - just north of Maryborough. 

Neighbours have recalled hearing an explosion and seeing a utility speeding away from the area in the early hours of Tuesday.

A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight.
A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight. Boni Holmes

Emergency services arrive on scene about 1.30am and extinguished the blaze. 

The house was completely destroyed. 

Nobody was injured.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who was travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am.

If you have information for police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight.
A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight. Boni Holmes
fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Walters trio headlines Men of League dinner

    Walters trio headlines Men of League dinner

    Rugby League Legendary Queensland rugby league brothers Kevin, Kerrod and Steve Walters will headline the Men of League Fraser Coast Coast Committee's annual sports dinner.

    Fraser Coast's best 18 sports moments of 2018

    premium_icon Fraser Coast's best 18 sports moments of 2018

    Sport We rank the top 18 moments of Fraser Coast sport.

    DON'T MISS: Chronicle photographers' best photos of 2018

    DON'T MISS: Chronicle photographers' best photos of 2018

    Sport Check out some of the best sports photos of 2018.

    Local Partners