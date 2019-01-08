Old Queenslander destroyed by a suspicious fire

A fire has destroyed the Massey Road property in Island Plantation shortly before 1.30am on Tuesday, January 8 when emergency services found the house well alight.

AN OLD Queenslander near Maryborough was destroyed by fire overnight.

Police believe an arsonist is responsible for the destruction of the vacant home located on Massey Rd, Island Plantation - just north of Maryborough.

Neighbours have recalled hearing an explosion and seeing a utility speeding away from the area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Emergency services arrive on scene about 1.30am and extinguished the blaze.

The house was completely destroyed.

Nobody was injured.

Detectives are appealing for information from anyone who was travelling in the area between 1am and 1.30am.

If you have information for police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.