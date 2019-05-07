Olsen undertakes charity swim to raise money for children

SWIMMING: Hervey Bay local Lars Olsen will be swimming an 11km Island Charity Swim 2019 from Mudjimba to Mooloolaba on May 11.

The swim is a test of endurance for all that participate and a major fund-raiser for the amazing and inspirational children at Nambour and Currimundi Special Schools.

All money raised will go directly to the schools.

Olsen allowed himself a ten week preparation in the lead up to this swim.

Olsen is grateful to all of his supporters and sponsors for helping him get so close to his initial goal of raising $1500.

The money raised will provide positive impact on keeping the Nambour and Currimundi Special schools schools running.

If any person wants to assist Lars to raise the targeted $1500 they can go to the Just Giving webpage and type in Lars Olsen Island Charity Swim.