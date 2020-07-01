Menu
Veteran Kookaburras captain Mark Knowles, OAM, will visit Hervey Bay to run a hockey clinic and to speak to our students about his amazing career.
Hockey

Olympian to bring development clinics to Bay this month

Carlie Walker
1st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
FOUR-time Olympic champion and Commonwealth Games flag bearer Mark Knowles is bringing two development clinics to Hervey Bay this month.

The hockey champion will host the clinics at Hervey Bay Hockey Association on July 8.

A clinic will be held for 10 to 14 year old from 11am to 1pm, with another for 15 to 19 year olds to be held from 2pm to 4pm.

The Kookaburras star posted to his Facebook page saying it was good to be back coaching.

Knowles, 36, is from Rockhampton and is the captain of the Australian hockey team.

He plays for the Queensland Blades in the Australian Hockey League.

The COVID-19 Safe clinics will also be held on the Sunshine Coast and in Brisbane during the school holidays.

Spots are limited to 18 people per clinic.

To register, head to www.stickytickets.com.au/KKYHE

