Olympian walks the talk

RACE WALKING: A touch of Olympic fever touched Maryborough West and Alloway State School’s yesterday when Rio Olympics bronze medallist and Gold Coast Commonwealth gold medallist Dane Bird-Smith walked into the crowded school assembly.

The elite sportsman and 20 kilometre race walker attended the school as part of the ‘Olympics Unleashed’ program which hopes to inspire the next generation of Olympians.

Speaking to schools is something Bird-Smith is passionate about.

“I started doing it after my success in Rio, going out to Central Queensland schools to chat to students hoping to give them a lift,” he said.

The Queensland Government observed the success of Bird-Smith’s visits and launched the QAS for School programs.

“The program continued to grow and was picked up federally and became the ‘Olympic Unleashed’ program.

Bird-Smith believes it is a great way for Olympic athletes to mix and inspire Australian youth.

Maryborough West schoolteacher Wendy Mathiesen completed the request for an athlete to attend via the Olympic Unleashed link and waited for a reply.

When the request to attend Maryborough came through he jumped at the chance as he was training just down the road at Rainbow Beach.

“I have been training at Rainbow Beach since 2011 and it is an amazing place and great place to train,” he said.

“We have been working on a walking program at school and Dane was a perfect fit for the school,” Mathiesen said.

Bird-Smith delivers a simple but powerful message when he visits schools.

“It doesn’t matter where you live or what your background is, you need to follow your dream and believe anything is possible,” he said.

Bird-Smith has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and is watching with interest how the coronavirus may impact the event.

“It is out of our hands and we will be guided by the organisers.”

Until a decision is reached he will continue to train and inspire the next generation.