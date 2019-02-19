Menu
COAST'S OLYMPIAN: Brady Rose, 19, will compete in the pentathlon at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next month.
Sport

OLYMPIC CHAMP: Brady to star in Special Olympics

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Feb 2019 5:30 PM
OLYMPIAN: BRADY Rose has never let his disability stop him from achieving his dream.

The young Fraser Coast athlete will have his name up in lights as he takes on some of the world's best athletes at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

105 athletes from across Australia will compete in the games from March 8-21.

Brady himself will be competing in the pentathlon and the 4x100m Relay.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Brady, who has cerebral palsy, said it had taken years of training to get to this point.

"I feel privileged, it's an honour to be up there representing my country,” he said.

"I've been doing athletics since grade three, before I won that I kept saying I couldn't do this or that.

"Then once I got the first ribbon, nothing's held me back.”

Brady said the next few weeks would involve some more intensive training to prepare himself for the games.

Local community groups and companies, including Atkinsons Specialist Shuttles, the Hervey Bay Disability Assistance Inc, the Pier Markets and the Hervey Bay RSL have helped the young athlete along the way with donations for the upcoming games.

Brady's father James said he was very excited for his son to head off and to see him compete in the games.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

