Today's Paper
FIRST PLACE: Winner of the 3km swim, Matthew Robinson from Wombai. Alistair Brightman
Swimming

Olympic hopeful wins Hervey Bay Pier 2 Pub swim race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
2nd Sep 2019 12:01 AM
SWIMMING: For 2020 Olympic hopeful Matt Robinson the Pier 2 Pub was part of his scheduled build-up to the national selections trials.

The 23 year old is planning on representing Australia in the 10km open swim in Tokyo.

"It was great to swim in Hervey Bay even though the water was a little chilly,” he said.

The first time Pier 2 Pub competitor completed the 3km in just over 37 minutes.

"I was wanting to gain some further open water experience as I get ready for the Australian championships in January,” Robinson said.

He was in a field of 89 swimmers including current English Channel world record holder Trent Grimsey.

The swimming event included a 500m and 1000m swim before the Pier to Pub.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club president Darren Everard believes the popularity of the event continues to grow due to the calibre of swimmers taking part.

"A world record holder and an Olympic hopeful were only a few were only two of many,” he said.

"It just continues to grow and is locked into the annual Fraser Coast sporting calendar.”

Pier 2 Pub

Matthew Robinson finished over a minute ahead of Jake Andrews and Xavier Metcalfe.

Ella Wassing was the first female home.

1000m swim

Jake Andrews crossed the line first in this race before backing up for the Pier 2 Pub.

Ella Wassing was second ahead of Codie Grimsey.

500m swim

It was a Grimsey trifecta in the 500m race with Codie finishing ahead of his brothers Trent and Ridge.

The three were separated by only 10 seconds.

The brothers only decided last week that it was a great opportunity for a family road trip.

Klara Kubac was the first female home.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

