Qantas is the latest airline to offer return fares to LA for under $700.
Travel

OMG: Now Qantas has $665 flights to LA

26th Feb 2020 10:09 AM

Just when you thought United's unbelievable $662 flights from Australia to LA were as good as it gets when it comes to fares to the US, along comes a deal to rival it.

Now Qantas has gotten in on the action, dropping its own batch of insanely-priced return airfares to Los Angeles, starting from an astounding $665 from Melbourne.

Flights from Brisbane start from $684, and from Sydney from $685.

G’day USA: Qantas fares have never looked this good. Picture: Getty
To put those figures into context, airfares expert and I Know The Pilot founder Garth Adams explains you can usually expect to pay more than $1000 for these flights on Qantas.

"Anything under $800 is a deal," he says. "So this is amazing."

Best of all, the fares are available for travel dates between April and November, including the US summer peak season.

And as always, the advice when it comes to snapping up these under-the-radar fares is get in quick.

The discounted United Airlines flights only lasted a day or so, and Adams expects Qantas' similarly priced flights to be snapped up in a heartbeat.

For details and dates of the bargain Qantas flights to LA, head to I Know The Pilot. The cheapest flights are bookable via third-party booking site eDreams, with several other sites listing similarly priced fares.

