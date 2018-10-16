ON A MISSION: Bay sisters call for dance shoes and netballs

BRINGING JOY: LaRozelle Helping Hands Charity committee members Marizelle and LaRochelle Nell are collecting netballs and unwanted jazz or ballet shoes to take to the students of All Angels School in Malawi.

HERVEY Bay sisters LaRochelle and Marizelle Nell are on a mission to collect dance shoes and netballs to give to the students of All Angels School in Malawi.

While it's hard for most Australian school-aged children to imagine a life where sanitary pads and sport equipment as a luxury item, it's reality for children living in Malawi.

To help bring some joy to the students aged between 6-16 years, LaRochelle, 17, and Marizelle, 14, are on a mission to collect items to take over during their Christmas break.

"Marizelle and I have visited the school a few times, because that's where mum grew up, and a few years ago we took over school supplies and spent a day in the community," LaRochelle said.

"We felt very grateful for what we have compared to what they have.

"About two months ago we held a charity ball and raised about $1900, and we were also given 150 sanitary packs from Days for Girls.

"Because we already have the sanitary kits, we're also looking at taking over netballs because they love that sort of stuff, it entertains them for hours.

"We're hoping to take over a suitcase full of netballs, a suitcase full of dance shoes and a suitcase full of sanitary kits."

The sisters have both completed a Certificate II and III in Dance and hope to share some of their moves with the girls when they deliver the supplies.

"They taught us their style, so we want to teach them our style this time," LaRochelle said.

"Their dancing is not what we see, it's their traditional dancing.

"We got into dancing with them at one stage and it was eye-opening.

"It was so much fun, so we wanted to show them what we do, so they understand a different culture."

LaRochelle and Marizelle are looking for donations of jazz or ballet dance shoes and netballs by November 24.

For information, email larozellehelpinghands@gmail.com

DROP-OFF POINTS

Sparks Dance Centre: 15 Driftwood Ct, Wondunna Monday-Friday, from 3-9pm, Saturday, from 8.45am-12.30pm The League Studios: 3/5 Islander Road, Pialba Monday-Friday, from 3-8pm Saturday, from 9am-4.15pm