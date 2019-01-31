Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Andrew Forrest speaks before a World Series Rugby match in Perth.
Rugby Union

On ice! Aussie billionaire delays new ‘global’ rugby comp

by Justin Chadwick
31st Jan 2019 11:58 AM

BILLIONAIRE mining magnate Andrew Forrest has decided to postpone his Global Rapid Rugby competition to 2020.

Forrest initially hoped to launch the eight-team competition in the coming months, but says the tight time frame and the intricacies of a World Cup year convinced him to launch it in 2020 instead.

In place of the eight-team competition, a 'Showcase Series' will be played this year throughout Asia, the Pacific Islands and Australasia to give fans a taste of what to expect from Global Rapid Rugby.

More Stories

Show More
andrew forrest global rapid rugby rugby union super rugby
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    premium_icon State unlocks more land for mining exploration

    Business THE State Government is unlocking more land across Queensland for mining exploration as part of a search for new deposits of coal, lead and copper.

    • 31st Jan 2019 3:38 PM
    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    Missing something precious in Maryborough?

    News Have you lost a pencil case in Maryborough?

    Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    premium_icon Regional uni lobby names boss ahead of election

    Politics New boss to represent regional unis this election