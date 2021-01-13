ON ITS WAY: Popular circus headed to Fraser Coast

Circus Rio is coming to the Fraser Coast for two weeks of performances.

Circus Rio is coming to the Fraser Coast for two weeks of performances.

A popular circus is coming to Hervey Bay this week.

Circus Rio is preparing to set up and starting performing from January 15 to 31.

The announcement that it would extend its 2020/21 season to include the Fraser Coast was made late last year.

The circus will set up on the grounds near the Hervey Bay Library.

Circus Rio is coming to the Fraser Coast for two weeks of performances.

The show includes displays from aerial performers, jugglers, death-defying motorcycle stunts and much more.

The show is family-friendly and alcohol free, with COVID-19 safeguards in place.

Tickets cost between $25 and $55.

To find more, click here.