ON NOW: Session puts focus on life-threatening problem

FIND HELP: A session focused on preventing suicide is on today.
Stuart Fast
17th Feb 2020 9:16 AM

EARLY intervention can prevent suicide if you know the marker signs.

This is the message attendees at a community training session will hear today.

Learning to recognise the warning signs and how to act is the focus of the open gathering at the Hervey Bay RSL.

A Community Response to Eliminating Suicide training officer from Townsville will run the free course today.

It started at 8.30am and will run until 3.30pm.

RSL Pensions and Welfare office manager Meagan O’Brien said the RSL was sponsoring the course.

“We are particularly interested in promoting this to the broader community because suicide levels everywhere are disturbing and with veterans they are unacceptably high,” she said.

“We hope people will come along, be aware and perhaps save a life by knowing how to say or do the right thing.”

Anyone interested in attending the CORES course can phone Harry on 0404 338 001.

*If you or anyone else needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

