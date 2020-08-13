ON RISE: Bay bucking big city property decline

PROPERTY valuation leaders Herron Todd White have named Hervey Bay as a rising market.

While Melbourne is starting to decline, according to HTW's property clock, and Sydney has ticked over to a declining market, it's a different story in Hervey Bay.

Both houses and units are listed as being part of the rising market in Hervey Bay.

The Fraser Coast sits alongside Rockhampton and Gladstone on the list of rising markets for both units and houses.

Homes and units in Brisbane and Ipswich remain in decline.

The Sunshine Coast is approaching the top of the market for homes and units.

It comes as Queensland positions itself as an appealing post-pandemic alternative for southern investors.

"We're now into month eight of this very testing year and as we adopt national and states-based strategies to tackle infections, our economy continues to operate in a push-pull fashion," HTW CEO Gary Brinkworth said.

"While circumstances can feel overwhelming, these are also the moments when our nation's mettle comes to the fore.

"Resilience in the face of challenge is a hallmark of our industry too."