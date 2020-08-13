Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Property

ON RISE: Bay bucking big city property decline

Carlie Walker
13th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PROPERTY valuation leaders Herron Todd White have named Hervey Bay as a rising market.

While Melbourne is starting to decline, according to HTW's property clock, and Sydney has ticked over to a declining market, it's a different story in Hervey Bay.

Both houses and units are listed as being part of the rising market in Hervey Bay.

The Fraser Coast sits alongside Rockhampton and Gladstone on the list of rising markets for both units and houses.

Homes and units in Brisbane and Ipswich remain in decline.

The Sunshine Coast is approaching the top of the market for homes and units.

It comes as Queensland positions itself as an appealing post-pandemic alternative for southern investors.

"We're now into month eight of this very testing year and as we adopt national and states-based strategies to tackle infections, our economy continues to operate in a push-pull fashion," HTW CEO Gary Brinkworth said.

"While circumstances can feel overwhelming, these are also the moments when our nation's mettle comes to the fore.

"Resilience in the face of challenge is a hallmark of our industry too."

More Stories

fcproperty herron todd white hervey bay property trend
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passing of bill brings $2b wind farm closer to reality

        Premium Content Passing of bill brings $2b wind farm closer to reality

        News The farm would be the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere and create more than 400 jobs

        STATE ELECTION: Who’s running and who’s tipped for tilt

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: Who’s running and who’s tipped for tilt

        Politics What we know so far about State Election candidates

        Victim's own son allegedly involved in vicious assault

        Premium Content Victim's own son allegedly involved in vicious assault

        Crime Man claims one of his alleged attackers was his own son