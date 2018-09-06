On show: Where our waste ends and art begins

CREATIVE FLAIR: Judging entries in the Waste to Art competition is Reuse and Recycle manager Gavin McPhee looking at "Saved by an Angel" by Karen Roberts.

THE inaugural Fraser Coast Waste to Art competition is all about giving rubbish a second life.

With a $2,000 prize pool, about 60 artists have entered 76 pieces for the opening at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough this Friday.

Artworks must have been made from recycled or re-purposed items and materials sourced from Fraser Coast Regional Council Reuse Markets and local op shops or second-hand shops.

Community and Culture Councillor David Lewis said the competition focused on re-purposing items, showing they could be reused and not just thrown away.

"I Spy With My Little Eye" by Meredith Castro - looking through a kaleidoscope made from knitting needles at the Waste to Art competition is Hannah Stanton. Alistair Brightman

"The genesis of the competition was to get people to think about how they can use stuff which would otherwise have come to the end of its useful life,” he said.

Cr Lewis, who is on the panel of judges from the both the recycling and arts sector, explained although entrants included the region's more well-known artwork there were also community members who had thought outside the box to enter.

"I'm really impressed with what has been created,” he said.

"Arts are all about the imagination and I think it's also critical to the reusing endeavour.

"Among the creations are lamps made from recycled steel, a log cabin made from scrap timber and galvanised tin, and a vacuum cleaner that's been turned into a mirror-ball.”

The winner announced at the official opening on Friday will walk away with $1,000.

Kicking off at 6pm tomorrow, the exhibition will remain open until September 30.

Competition

-What: Waste to Art

-Where: Gatakers Artspace, Kent Street, Maryborough

-When: Friday, September 7 to Saturday September 30