ON TARGET: Why more archers are taking aim

ARCHERY: Many Fraser Coast residents enduring restrictions are turning to archery to relieve the boredom of isolation.

The owner of Sioux Archery in Tiaro, Graham Cash, said archery sales took off when the coronavirus restrictions began.

It's not just archers from the Fraser Coast visiting Mr Cash's store - people are coming from as far as Rockhampton to purchase archery supplies.

Business has been so good that Sioux Archery has sold out of its most popular product, the Wolverine Take Down Recurve Bow.

ON TARGET: Owner of Sioux Archery Graham Cash aims a recurve bow. Photo: Stuart Fast Stuart Fast

Mr Cash said people have a lot of time on their hands and beginners were coming into the target sport for the first time.

He said experienced archers were also stocking up, returning to the sport now that they had spare time to practise.

According to Mr Cash, the target sport was attractive to new participants because of the peace brought by launching arrows and the challenge of competition archery.

He said it was an easy sport to enter as owning a bow did not require a licence and modern archery equipment made it easy for new participants to get out shooting.

Although trade has risen dramatically, Mr Cash said the coronavirus did make it difficult to get archery stock from overseas and thanked his customers for understanding the delay in supplying certain products.

He said if new archers were looking to join others for club shooting, they should join Wide Bay Archers based at Susan River.