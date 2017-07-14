ON THE MOVE: A formal seachange for Bay shop

Pure Perfection owner Deonnie Whitaker has moved the formal wear business to the Esplanade.

FORMAL dresses are now filling the racks at the former Mensland store on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

Pure Perfection, formerly based at the Whale Bay Marina moved into the space, which had been home to the menswear store for more than 40 years, this week.

Owner Deonnie Whitaker said she was looking forward to doing business in the Torquay space.

"I was looking for a bigger space and more walk-by customers,” Ms Whitaker said. "This shop turned out to be exactly what we were looking for.”

Ms Whitaker hopes to utilise the space to expand the range of products for sale at the business, which she started three-and-a-half years ago.

"We're expanding into cocktail dresses, so we can cater in the non-formal seasons too,” she said.

"And, we're looking at being open on Sundays,” she said.

The shop switch coincides with moves by several other well-known businesses including JB Hi-Fi, Dimmeys and Handy Hire.

On the move...

JB Hi Fi, Hervey Bay

The technology giant will relocate from Boat Harbour Dr to Stockland Hervey Bay on July 27.

Handyhire

The hardware store, currently at 68 Boat Harbour Dr, is moving locations in the coming months.

Dimmeys Hervey Bay

The variety store has closed on Boat Harbour Dr. It will reopen at Shop 2/10 Bay Dr, Pialba on August 7.